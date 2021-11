Vrancart Ends First Nine Months with RON270M Revenue and RON10.5M Profit

Vrancart Ends First Nine Months with RON270M Revenue and RON10.5M Profit. Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO), a company in which the Paval brothers - founders of the most powerful Romanian entrepreneurial business, Dedeman, have a 17% stake, ended the first nine months of 2021 with RON270 million revenue and RON10.5 million net (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]