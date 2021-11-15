Funds Of Dutch NN Group Reach 5% Ownership Stake In Alro Slatina; Investment Nears RON100M

Funds Of Dutch NN Group Reach 5% Ownership Stake In Alro Slatina; Investment Nears RON100M. Funds of Dutch NN Group, which operate in the fields of insurance, mutual funds and mostly on the mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) segment, on Monday reported a 5% ownership stake in aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR.RO), which equals an investment of nearly RON96 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]