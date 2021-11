Evergent Investments Liquidates Holdings in OMV Petrom, Alro and Transgaz

Evergent Investments Liquidates Holdings in OMV Petrom, Alro and Transgaz. Evergent Investments (formerly SIF Moldova), a financial investment company with a capitalization of RON1.25 billion, liquidated its holdings in OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), Alro Slatina (ALR.RO) and Transgaz (TGN.RO) in the third quarter, i.e., in July, August and September, data from the quarterly (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]