Heating System Supplier Viessmann's Profit Up 46% to RON16.2M in 2020. Viessmann SRL, part of the German heating, industrial and refrigeration systems group Viessmann posted about RON181.8 million (EUR37.7 million) revenue in 2020, up 4.6% from the previous year, according to calculations made by ZF based on data from the Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]