Transport Trade Services’ Net Profit Soars 60% YoY To RON57.4M In Jan-Sept 2021. Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO), the biggest freight transporter on the Danube, on Monday said it ended the first nine months of 2021 with a net profit of RON57.35 million, up 60.2% on the year, and a consolidated turnover of RON451 million, up 20% on the era, per calculations by Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]