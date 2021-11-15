Sparkling Wine Producer Zarea Sees Double-Digit Growth in Revenue to RON110M in 2020

Sparkling Wine Producer Zarea Sees Double-Digit Growth in Revenue to RON110M in 2020. Zarea, one of the most important players in the alcoholic beverages market in Romania, posted of RON110.4 million (EUR22.9 million) revenue in 2020, up 10% compared with the RON 100.5 million (EUR21.2 million) in the previous year, according to ZF calculations based on information available on (...)