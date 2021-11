IAR Brasov Reports 20% Higher Net Profit, Of RON22.9M, For Jan-Sept 2021

IAR Brasov Reports 20% Higher Net Profit, Of RON22.9M, For Jan-Sept 2021. Romanian state-run aircraft repair and maintenance company IAR Brasov (IARV.RO) on Monday said it ended the first nine months of 2021 with a net profit of RON22.9 million, up 20% on the year, and a turnover of RON235.8 million, up 10% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]