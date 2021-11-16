RO Liberals, Social Democrats agree on all non-essential topics, but not on power-sharing model

RO Liberals, Social Democrats agree on all non-essential topics, but not on power-sharing model. The Liberal Party (PNL) and Social Democratic Party (PSD) claim that they agreed on a common ruling strategy (except for maybe the justice reforms) - and they may be sincere on this - but they are visibly far from a power-sharing agreement. Furthermore, the consensus reached on key topics such (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]