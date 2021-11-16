Strategic shift: Restart Energy will focus on electricity supply and renewable energy solutions in 2022 and exits natural gas supply

Strategic shift: Restart Energy will focus on electricity supply and renewable energy solutions in 2022 and exits natural gas supply. In 2022, the company focuses on the electricity and green energy solutions segment and exits the natural gas supply Restart Energy provides automatic and safe porting of approximately 18,000 customers to ANRE-allocated Last Resort Suppliers 2022 target: completion of work on the 45 MW project (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]