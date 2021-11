Patria Bank Hits RON7.2M Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2021, Up 20% from Year-Earlier Period

Patria Bank Hits RON7.2M Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2021, Up 20% from Year-Earlier Period. Patria Bank ended the first nine months of 2021 with net profit worth RON7.2 million, up 20% from the same period of 2020, mainly supported by the favorable trend of operating revenues and the lower operating expenses that led to 66% higher operating (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]