Bucharest’s Hilton Garden Inn Hotel Forecasts EUR3M Turnover in 2021. Hilton Garden Inn hotel located in Bucharest’s old town, controlled by Lithuania’s Apex, expects turnover to reach EUR3 million this year, from EUR2 million in 2020, according to the company’s officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]