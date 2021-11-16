Deloitte-Fortune survey: Labor shortage is a bigger concern than the pandemic for companies over the next year



90% of the surveyed CEOs say climate change needs to be addressed urgently Nearly three-quarters (73%) of companies are concerned about the way labor and skills shortage will influence their business strategy within the next 12 months, slightly higher than the share of those which are concerned (...)