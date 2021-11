New presidents for Romanian public television, radio

New presidents for Romanian public television, radio. The Parliament voted on November 15 to appoint the presidents of the administration boards of the public television SRTV and public radio SRR. Dan Turturică, proposed by the Government, was voted president of TVR, while Răzvan Dincă, proposed by the Social Democrat Party (PSD), will take over as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]