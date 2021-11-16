Senate votes to appoint Liviu Jicman president of the Romanian Cultural Institute

Senate votes to appoint Liviu Jicman president of the Romanian Cultural Institute. The Senate voted on November 15 to appoint Liviu Jicman president of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), a public institution promoting Romanian culture abroad through a network of branches. Mirel Taloş and Attila Weinberger will serve as vice-presidents. Jicman, currently the director of (...)