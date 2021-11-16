Covid-19: Vaccination coverage in Romania’s rural areas at 22%, in cities at 38%
The vaccination coverage reached 22.52% in the country’s rural areas, while in urban areas it stands at 38.30%, the committee coordinating the Covid-19 vaccination campaign (CNCAV) announced on November 15. In the large cities, the coverage reached 40.11%, CNCAV said, based on data from the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]