Covid-19: Vaccination coverage in Romania's rural areas at 22%, in cities at 38%. The vaccination coverage reached 22.52% in the country's rural areas, while in urban areas it stands at 38.30%, the committee coordinating the Covid-19 vaccination campaign (CNCAV) announced on November 15. In the large cities, the coverage reached 40.11%, CNCAV said, based on data from the (...)