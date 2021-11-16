Hagag Development acquires hotel in Romanian mountain resort, plans upgrade to five-star property

Hagag Development acquires hotel in Romanian mountain resort, plans upgrade to five-star property. Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe acquired Susai Hotel, a property located in the mountain resort of Predeal, a well-known ski destination. The company is considering investments of about EUR 60 million for the renovation and modernization of the hotel, it said in a release. (...)