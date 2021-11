Prognosis Commission Keeps Romania’s GDP Growth Forecast At 7% In 2021

Prognosis Commission Keeps Romania’s GDP Growth Forecast At 7% In 2021. Romania’s national commission for prognosis and statistics kept its projections for the country’s GDP growth at 7% in 2021, but it revised downwards its GDP forecast for 2022, at 4.6%, from 4.9% envisaged in its summer forecast. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]