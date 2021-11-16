GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4.128 following over 55.000 tests carried out nationwide in the past 24 hours



GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4.128 following over 55.000 tests carried out nationwide in the past 24 hours.

Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 4,128 in the last 24 hours following over 55,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday. As of today, 1,748,568 COVID positives were confirmed in Romania, 9,806 of whom are reinfected persons found (...)