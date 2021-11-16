Gheorghita: Next week Bucharest will pass 70% vaccination rate with at least one dose



The head of National Committee on Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, said that next week the city of Bucharest will “most likely” pass a 70% vaccination coverage rate with at least one dose. “If we look at the vaccination coverage rate in Bucharest and at the (...)