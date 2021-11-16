(P) Assets & profit boost for Romania’s EVERGENT Investments as it eyes more green energy investments

The third quarter of 2021 brought about solid increases across its main indicators for Romanian investment company EVERGENT Investments. The company has increased the value of its assets under management to EUR 525 million (RON 2.6 billion) at the end of September 2021, a growth of 8.3% since (...)