SIF Muntenia Holders Reject Behboud Madadi’s Request For Distribution Of RON350M Dividends. Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) decided in their general meeting of November 15 to reject the request submitted by individual investor Behboud Madadi, aged 42, for the distribution of RON350 million as dividends from the retained (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]