Vodafone Service Revenue Up 0.9% In 3Q/2021 To RON196M. Telecom operator Vodafone Romania on Tuesday reported service revenue of RON196.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, up 0.9% from the same period in 2020, according to results reported Tuesday by Vodafone Group Plc. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]