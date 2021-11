Future Nordis Brasov Hotel Valued at Over EUR40M by Horwath HTL

Future Nordis Brasov Hotel Valued at Over EUR40M by Horwath HTL. Hotel consultancy and valuation company Horwath HTL has valued the Nordis Brasov project and estimates a market value of more than EUR40 million after the hotel opens in November 2023 [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]