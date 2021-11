UDMR’s Kelemen: There is no chance we can shape a Gov’t this week



UDMR’s Kelemen: There is no chance we can shape a Gov’t this week.

UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) leader Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday that there is no possibility that the negotiations between the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL) and UDMR result in the shaping of a government this week. “No. We have no chance (...)