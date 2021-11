Raiffeisen Bank Lowers Romania GDP Growth Projection To 6.2% For 2021

Raiffeisen Bank Lowers Romania GDP Growth Projection To 6.2% For 2021. Lender Raiffeisen Bank has revised downwards its economic growth projections for Romania to 6.2% from 7.5% previously after the country's statistics board INS released the GDP data for the third quarter of 2021, on Tuesday (Nov