EU Commissioner for Internal Market discusses in Bucharest the pandemic situation, green certificate and COVID vaccine rollout

EU Commissioner for Internal Market discusses in Bucharest the pandemic situation, green certificate and COVID vaccine rollout. Acting Health Minister Cseke Attila (photo L) on Thursday met with European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton, who is currently on a working visit to Romania, the Health Ministry said in a release. The two officials discussed subjects of interest for the European health (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]