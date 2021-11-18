GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3.076 following over 44.000 tests nationwide in the past 24 hours

As many as 3,076 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, from over 44,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday. Until Thursday, nationwide there have been 1,755,179 cases of COVID-19, including 9,919 reinfected (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]