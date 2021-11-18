Romania Raises RON544M Selling July 2029 Bonds At 5.26% Average Yield

Romania Raises RON544M Selling July 2029 Bonds At 5.26% Average Yield. Romania's finance ministry has reopened a bond issue due in July 2029 and raised RON544.3 million (EUR109.9 million) from banks on Thursday, above the targeted level of RON400 million, at an annual yield of 5.26%, central bank data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]