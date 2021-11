Omniasig Gross Underwritings Grow 15% YoY To RON1.1B In Jan-Sept 2021

Omniasig Gross Underwritings Grow 15% YoY To RON1.1B In Jan-Sept 2021. Omniasig, the biggest company Austria's Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) owns in Romania, ended the first nine months of 2021 with a volume of underwritten gross premiums of RON1.1 billion, higher by 15% than in the corresponding period of 2020, according to company