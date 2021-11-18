Cargus Expects Parcel Delivery Volumes To Grow Over 60% Until End-November 2021

Cargus Expects Parcel Delivery Volumes To Grow Over 60% Until End-November 2021. Parcel delivery company Cargus expects the volume of parcel deliveries to increase by over 60% until the end of November 2021 as compared to the same period of 2020, the company said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]