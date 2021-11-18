INS: Number Of Job Vacancies In Romania Grows To 47,300 In 3Q/2021

INS: Number Of Job Vacancies In Romania Grows To 47,300 In 3Q/2021. In the third quarter of 2021, the number of job vacancies in Romania stood at 47.3 thousand, increasing by 7.7 thousand as against the previous quarter, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]