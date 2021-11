Antitrust Body Clears Nuclearelectrica’s Acquisition Of Uranium Concentrate Processing Line From Uranium Company

Antitrust Body Clears Nuclearelectrica's Acquisition Of Uranium Concentrate Processing Line From Uranium Company. Romania's Competition Council has approved the transaction whereby nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), which operates the country's sole nuclear power plant, is acquiring from the National Uranium Company the assets related to the uranium concentrate processing line at the (...)