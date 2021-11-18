SIF Transilvania Halves Electrica and Oil Terminal Holdings

SIF Transilvania Halves Electrica and Oil Terminal Holdings. Financial investment company SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO) halved the number of shares it held in Electrica (EL.RO) and Oil Terminal (OIL.RO), sold Romgaz (SNG.RO) and Petrom (SNP.RO) and participated in the private placement of GoCab Sofware during the third quarter of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]