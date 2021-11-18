Electroarges Posts RON600,000 Profit in Jan-Sep

Electroarges Posts RON600,000 Profit in Jan-Sep. Home appliances manufacturer Electroarges (ELGS.RO) recorded net profit of about RON603,000 in the first nine months of the year, compared with RON4.9 million loss of in the same period in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]