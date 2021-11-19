EU Commissioner advocates in Bucharest for legiferation of COVID green certificate

The European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, stressed on Thursday, November 18, in Bucharest, that the vote in Parliament for the use of the COVID certificate is important because it, besides the vaccine, ensures the "survival" during the pandemic, Bursa.ro reported.