Czech e-grocery store Rohlik to launch operations in Bucharest. The Czech online supermarket Rohlik.cz will launch its online food delivery services under the new Sezamo brand in Romania and Italy, respectively in Bucharest and Milan, in the first half of next year. In Romania, Sezamo will be able to deliver approximately 8,000 food items within 2 hours (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]