Romanian car leasing and rental company Autonom raises EUR 48 mln with bond issue

Romanian car leasing and rental company Autonom raises EUR 48 mln with bond issue. Autonom, a Romanian car leasing and rental company, raised EUR 48 million with a bond issue - part of a five-year EUR 250 million corporate bond programme. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has contributed EUR 10 million. The company is raising finance to pursue (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]