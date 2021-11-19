Romanian car leasing and rental company Autonom raises EUR 48 mln with bond issue
Autonom, a Romanian car leasing and rental company, raised EUR 48 million with a bond issue - part of a five-year EUR 250 million corporate bond programme. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has contributed EUR 10 million. The company is raising finance to pursue (...)
