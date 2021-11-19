Polirom Publishing House Forecasts RON30M Turnover in 2021, Similar with 2019 Level

Polirom Publishing House Forecasts RON30M Turnover in 2021, Similar with 2019 Level. Polirom publishing house, one of Romania’s largest, set up in 1995 and run by Silviu Lupescu, expects to reach RON30 million turnover by yearend, a level similar with that of 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]