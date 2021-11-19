Ignite Logistic Ends 2020 with RON35.6M, Up 40% YOY

Ignite Logistic Ends 2020 with RON35.6M, Up 40% YOY. Ignite Logistic, a Sibiu-based company, founded in 2014 by two young entrepreneurs, Ioan Stroia and Remus Deac, in 2020 hit RON35.6 million turnover, up 40% year-on-year, being one of the most dynamic firms in transportation, in line with ZF (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]