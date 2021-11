McDonald’s Romania Likely to Near Record High RON1.2B Turnover in 2021

McDonald’s Romania Likely to Near Record High RON1.2B Turnover in 2021. McDonald’s Romania, the largest restaurant chain on the local market, saw turnover go up by almost 40% in 1H/2021 to EUR110 million and should the pace be maintained, the company’s turnover is likely to near RON1.2 billion, a record high for the 25 years of local (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]