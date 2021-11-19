Genesis Property, the first Romanian real estate owner, developer and property manager to join UN Global Compact, the largest global initiative for a sustainable future



Genesis Property joins the UN Global Compact initiative and becomes the first commercial real estate owner and developer in Romania to enter the United Nations global community for sustainability and durable development. Through the UN Global Compact, over 19,000 organizations in over 160 (...)