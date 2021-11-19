|
Genesis Property, the first Romanian real estate owner, developer and property manager to join UN Global Compact, the largest global initiative for a sustainable future
Nov 19, 2021
Genesis Property, the first Romanian real estate owner, developer and property manager to join UN Global Compact, the largest global initiative for a sustainable future.
Genesis Property joins the UN Global Compact initiative and becomes the first commercial real estate owner and developer in Romania to enter the United Nations global community for sustainability and durable development. Through the UN Global Compact, over 19,000 organizations in over 160 (...)
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu to pay official visit to Romania
The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, will pay an official visit to Romania on Tuesday, November 23, responding thus to an invitation of his Romanian counterpart, informs an official press release sent on Saturday to Agerpres. President Maia Sandu will be greeted by the (...)
GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.936 in the past 24hrs; 121 deaths, 16 from earlier
A number of 1,936 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours, with more than 22,800 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. “According to the existing data at the CNCCI level, on November 21, 2021, at 10.00 am, for... (...)
Agroland posts a turnover of 186.6 million lei in the first nine months of 2021
Agroland Business System (BVB: AG), Romanian entrepreneurial retail, agriculture, and food group, which has the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, posts consolidated revenues of 190.6 million lei in the first nine months of 2021, up 13% compared to the same period last year. (...)
Globalworth Foundation and Igloo launch the international competition 2031 NOW_our cities in 10 years
Prizes worth €11,000 for the architecture of our future cities Globalworth Foundation and Igloo – Habitat and Architecture Association launch the international competition “2031 NOW_our cities in 10 years” dedicated to students in architecture, city planning and design from Poland and Romania. By (...)
Telekom Romania Mobile Communications announces major changes for customers
Mobile as you want it, with limitless communication Telekom Romania Mobile Communications (TKRM) enters the winter competition in the telecommunications market with a new position and promise based on what customers want, a press release issued by the company informs. Telekom Mobile’s new (...)
The winning startup of the 350,000 prize will be announced on November 24th at Spotlight Pitch Day event
On November 24th, How to Web will announce the winner of the €350,000 grand investment prize at Spotlight Pitch Day, the competition at the end of the Spotlight 2021 program. Investors, startup founders, tech enthusiasts, and business representatives are expected to attend the event, which will (...)
PNL's Ciuca: We have concluded the social chapter of governing program, political agreement; we started negotiations on ministries
Senator Nicolae Ciuca, proposed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) as prime minister, said on Friday that talks on the social chapter of the governing program had ended, as well as those on the political agreement and that negotiations had begun on ministries. “We agreed on the social chapter. (...)
