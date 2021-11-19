Catinvest expands Electroputere Mall with a total of 7,200 square meters for new brands and concept stores, open air food court and playground



Following the recent developments and continuous growth of Electroputere Parc, Catinvest announces a new series of stores to be unveiled in Electroputere Mall, taking the total number of brands to 198 and consolidating the commercial center’s position as the main shopping destination in Oltenia. (...)