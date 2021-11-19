ZebraPay Gets EUR0.5M Loan From Banca Transilvania For Business Expansion

ZebraPay, the leader of the local ATM market, with over 6,000 SelfPay payment stations nationwide, has contracted a loan of EUR0.5 million from lender Banca Transilvania.