PNL’s Ciuca: We have concluded the social chapter of governing program, political agreement; we started negotiations on ministries



Senator Nicolae Ciuca, proposed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) as prime minister, said on Friday that talks on the social chapter of the governing program had ended, as well as those on the political agreement and that negotiations had begun on ministries. “We agreed on the social chapter. (...)