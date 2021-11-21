President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu to pay official visit to Romania



The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, will pay an official visit to Romania on Tuesday, November 23, responding thus to an invitation of his Romanian counterpart, informs an official press release sent on Saturday to Agerpres. President Maia Sandu will be greeted by the (...)