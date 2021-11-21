GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.936 in the past 24hrs; 121 deaths, 16 from earlier

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.936 in the past 24hrs; 121 deaths, 16 from earlier. A number of 1,936 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours, with more than 22,800 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. “According to the existing data at the CNCCI level, on November 21, 2021, at 10.00 am, for... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]