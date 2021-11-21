Agroland posts a turnover of 186.6 million lei in the first nine months of 2021



Agroland Business System (BVB: AG), Romanian entrepreneurial retail, agriculture, and food group, which has the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, posts consolidated revenues of 190.6 million lei in the first nine months of 2021, up 13% compared to the same period last year. (...)