The winning startup of the €350,000 prize will be announced on November 24th at Spotlight Pitch Day event



The winning startup of the €350,000 prize will be announced on November 24th at Spotlight Pitch Day event.

On November 24th, How to Web will announce the winner of the €350,000 grand investment prize at Spotlight Pitch Day, the competition at the end of the Spotlight 2021 program. Investors, startup founders, tech enthusiasts, and business representatives are expected to attend the event, which will (...)