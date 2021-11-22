1,000+ new jobs in Timisoara: CBRE assists TOPBAND Europe in the lease of 11,000 sq m in Olympian Park



CBRE, the leader of the real estate consultancy market, advised TOPBAND Europe in the leasing process of a 11,000 sq m area of industrial spaces in the Olympian industrial park in Timișoara. This transaction represents the entry of the Chinese company into the Romanian market. „Our client, (...)