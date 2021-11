Berlin-based fintech Vivid launches in Romania

Berlin-based fintech Vivid launches in Romania. Vivid is a well renowned mobile application that offers fractional, commission-free investments in US and European stocks and fractional precious metals Users can also invest indirectly in 50 of the most important cryptocurrencies from as little as 0.01 euros, selling and cashing out their (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]